Grayhound INS at IEM Sydney: CS2’s ‘Peeker’s advantage feels a lot different on LAN’

The 'Hounds are down but not out.

IEM Sydney hometown hero Grayhound came oh-so-close to an upset win in their CS2 opener against G2 Esports on Oct. 16, storming home but falling short 13-11 meaning they’ll face elimination against Monte.

For team captain Joshua “INS” Potter, the loss was a learning experience but also a sign of growth, particularly on the T side where they mounted the comeback. “We’re just comfortable with some new stuff [on our T side],” INS said to Dot Esports. “We’re doing things that teams haven’t seen before that wasn’t possible in CS:GO.”

The ‘Hounds IGL emphasized just how huge of a change the volumetric smokes are in CS2, especially on the T side and on a map as utility-heavy as Nuke can be, with numerous “donk” opportunities (the Australian term for dropping an HE onto a smoke).

But it was their CT side that let them down as G2 set a 9-3 half behind a supreme effort from m0NESY, seemingly securing the map off the bat. “Our CT’s have been an issue for some time against tier-one teams,” INS said, highlighting the issue extended beyond Nuke and across 2023 as a whole.

But credit where it’s due: Grayhound fought tooth and nail back into the map, mostly thanks to a top-frag effort from INS, which included multiple clutch rounds and multikills. The captain puts part of his form down to a shift in position.

“I’ve moved to a big lurker role but still IGLing from the wing,” INS said, adding that the Grayhound shuffle has benefitted more than just his individual game with everyone in the squad chipping in with communication. “I’m more comfortable individually when I’m [lurking] and it gets the team talking a bit more.”

INS opens rounds with a strat, but should he be caught working his magic elsewhere, the team is stepping up in his place to make the round-defining calls—particularly Liazz, who INS mentioned was contributing significantly during the midround. “When the round breaks down and I’m on the other side of the map, the others are chiming in, particularly Jay (Liazz), which is helpful because he’s a very experienced player.”

The GH captain has been vocal recently regarding “peeker’s advantage” in CS2, where a player strafing around a corner spots a defender before they even see the aggressor. This was his first look at the concept in a LAN environment.

Fortunately, while the issue still seems to be hanging around, INS reports it’s a little better than his experience online. “Peeker’s advantage feels a lot different on LAN but it still exists,” he said. “There were a couple of times where I died around a wall but I didn’t notice it as much [as online].”

It’s something that he and the rest of the squads in Sydney will have to get accustomed to as the event rolls on barring a Valve intervention mid-tournament. For GH, there can be no more mistakes or slip-ups—they’ll need to win out the lower bracket starting with Monte on Oct. 17.

But it’s the underdog status that INS believes gives the ‘Hounds a slight leg up. “It benefits us that other teams don’t know what we’re going to do, and it’s the same with every underdog team,” he said.

Here’s hoping GH puts on a show as they look to secure an appearance on-stage at their home event. IEM Sydney moves to the Aware Super Theatre for the playoffs on Oct. 19.

