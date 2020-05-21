GODSENT to replace Maikelele with Farlig

The veteran is on his way out.

GODSENT are looking to replace CS:GO veteran Maikelele with an up-and-coming star, according to a report by HLTV.

The 29-year-old will reportedly make way for Copenhagen Flames AWPer Asger “Farlig” Jensen. The young player has impressed on the Danish team with solid performances, especially during the ESL One: Road to Rio, where he was statistically the best player on his team.

By contrast, Maikelele has been underperforming. But he’s playing against higher-level opponents in comparison to Farlig since he played in the tier-two CS:GO scene.

Farlig played against MAD Lions, Gen.G, and Cloud9 in the first season of Flashpoint, which concluded in late April with MAD Lions taking the crown and $500,000 prize. During the tournament, he was praised alongside former teammate René “TeSeS” Madsen.

As a team, GODSENT has come back to life in the CS:GO scene. The organization famously signed Fnatic players flusha, JW, and KRIMZ in 2016 to limited success. Two years later, the organization ceased operations but was revitalized in 2019. Shortly after, Maikelele’s NoChance team joined the organization and has been making their way through the rankings ever since.

If this move is completed, Farlig is set to play alongside Kevin “kRYSTAL” Amend, Jesse “zehN” Linjala, Martin “STYKO” Styk, and Pavle “Maden” Bošković. But this move will likely be solidified after DreamHack Masters Spring 2020 – Europe, in which GODSENT will play FaZe Clan, Fnatic, and Spirit over the next few days.