Gen.G reportedly targeting BnTeT to round out its CS:GO roster

TYLOO’s in-game leader Hansel “BnTeT” Ferdinand may move from China to North America to complete Gen.G’s first-ever CS:GO lineup. The Indonesian has, in fact, already received an offer, according to a report by Jarek “DeKay” Lewis.

Gen.G is slowly building its roster for the 2020 CS:GO season. Timothy “autimatic” Ta, Damian “daps” Steele, and Kenneth “koosta” Suen were signed from Cloud9 last week and the fourth player, Sam “s0m” Oh was officially transferred from Envy yesterday.

BnTeT has been playing for TYLOO since March 2017 and has been instrumental for the team, not only as a leader but also as a top-fragger. The Indonesian helped TYLOO qualify for three CS:GO Majors and, most recently, led TYLOO to reach the semifinals at CS:GO Asia Championships in November.

According to DeKay’s report, BnTeT’s contract will expire near the end of the year, which could facilitate a transfer to Gen.G. If the deal is finalized, BnTeT would likely play as just another rifler, since daps already is the in-game leader and would play in the first non-Asian team in his career.

While Gen.G doesn’t have a permanent fifth, they will use Hunter “SicK” Mims as a stand-in. The former Complexity player hasn’t played a professional match since the StarLadder Berlin Major in August and has been a free-agent since October.

With negotiations still ongoing, BnTeT will attend the WESG regional qualifiers with TYLOO this week and Gen.G will play with SicK at the IEM Katowice’s North America open qualifier, which start today.