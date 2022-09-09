G2 close to qualifying for EPL season 16 playoffs after sweeping FTW

G2 Esports’ 2-0 victory today over Portuguese CS:GO team FTW in the third round of ESL Pro League season 16’s Group B has put them one step closer to reaching the playoffs.

The international team spearheaded by Nikola “NiKo” Kovač, Nemanja “huNter-” Kovač, and Ilya “m0NESY” Osipov are undefeated in EPL season 16, having also beaten both MIBR and BIG 2-0 in previous matches. G2’s playoff spot may be sealed depending on other results throughout the day.

Today’s match against FTW was as clean as it could have been. The Portuguese team didn’t threaten G2 the whole series and were constantly shut down by Rasmus “HooXi” Nielsen’s tactics and the firepower of m0NESY and NiKo. G2 breezed past FTW on Inferno (16-5) and quickly closed out the series on Ancient (16-6). M0NESY was the highest-rated player of the match with a 1.55 rating and a 46-24 K/D.

A quick series from @G2esports as they take down @ftwesports 2-0 to start the day!



16-5 Inferno

16-6 Ancient#ESLProLeague pic.twitter.com/YEbq9gmE41 — ESL Counter-Strike (@ESLCS) September 9, 2022

FTW are 0-3 in EPL season 16, but that does not mean they’re out of playoff contention just yet. They will be eliminated, though, if BIG and FaZe win today or if MIBR and Outsiders win today, for example. The hopes of them advancing in the competition are low, though, since they haven’t made it past 10 rounds in all six maps played thus far.

The EPL season 16 Group B action will carry on later today with BIG vs. MIBR at 9am CT and will wrap up the day with FaZe vs. Outsiders at 12:30pm CT. You can keep an eye on EPL season 16’s results, standings, and schedule here.