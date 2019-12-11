FURIA's coach, guerri, to stand in for HEN1 at cs_summit five

Nicholas “guerri” Nogueira, FURIA’s CS:GO coach, will have the tough task of replacing Henrique “HEN1” Teles at cs_summit five, which starts on Thursday, Dec. 12.

The 24-year-old has been one of FURIA’s best players since he was acquired from Luminosity in September. But HEN1 is renewing his U.S. visa in Brazil, which means guerri will have to stand in for him at cs_summit five, the organization announced today.

“Unfortunately, we can’t have our important player HEN1 at the CS_Summit,” FURIA said. “The athlete is in Brazil renewing his visa. In his place, we will have the best coach-player in the world, guerri.”

Guerri used to play Counter-Strike professionally. He was FURIA’s in-game leader for a long time when the team was still playing in Brazil and transitioned to the head coach position in February 2018.

This will be the second time in 2019 that guerri has been required to play. The 29-year-old helped FURIA win ESEA Season 31 Global Challenge in July when former player Rinaldo “ableJ” Moda was also dealing with visa issues.

Luckily for FURIA, HEN1 has never had trouble renewing his visa and has been playing in the U.S. since 2016, so it’s expected that he’ll return for the 2020 season.

FURIA isn’t the only team at cs_summit five haunted by visa issues. Mousesports announced yesterday that star AWPer Özgür “woxic” Eker won’t play and the team will use Niels Christian “NaToSaphiX” Sillassen as a stand-in instead.

FURIA will play their first match at cs_summit five tomorrow at 3pm CT against Virtus Pro. The $150,000 tournament also features OG, MIBR, and G2.