FURIA take down Complexity, advance to DreamHack Open Anaheim grand finals

FURIA beat Complexity 2-1 today at the CS:GO DreamHack Open Anaheim to qualify for the grand finals.

The Brazilians reverse swept Complexity, who won the first map, Mirage, by 16-11. FURIA won Overpass (16-11) and Nuke (16-14). Andrei “arT” Piovesan and crew will now play against Gen.G in the grand finals.

The matchup was even from the beginning. On Mirage, it was Complexity’s captain Benjamin “blameF” Bremer who led the charge with 27 kills. But it was the 16-year-old Owen “oBo” Schlatter who had the most beautiful play of the map, an ace.

FURIA couldn’t react better on the second map, Overpass, as Vinicius “VINI” Figueiredo landed an ace on his own on the first pistol round of the map. The rifler hard-carried throughout the rest of the map and finished with 30 kills and only 16 deaths.

Moving on to Nuke, it was Yuri “yuurih” Gomes’ time to carry the Brazilians. It’s fair to say that in such a disputed match, the game would at least move to overtime if it wasn’t for yuurih’s 34 kills. Yuurih was also the best fragger of the whole series with 70 kills. On Complexity’s side, the sniper Valentin “poizon” Vasilev was on point with the AWP and finished with 61 kills despite the loss.

This is a huge win for FURIA as Complexity is playing much better in 2020, and even defeated Astralis in BLAST Premier Spring Series this month. The Brazilians will have to keep this level of play up if they want to beat Gen.G, who is undefeated in the tournament and will have the crowd’s support.

FURIA and Gen.G will decide the DreamHack Open Anaheim grand finals today at 8pm CT.