FURIA CS2 star KSCERATO explains why he turned down Liquid offer

Team Liquid’s massive CS2 roster overhaul is underway, but it won’t include a genuine Brazilian star: Kaike “⁠KSCERATO⁠” Cerato.

In an interview with HLTV on Nov. 15 about his upcoming appearance in the PARI Please tournament, KSCERATO revealed that Liquid reached out to him, but he turned the team down. “Yeah, they invited me to play for them,” he said. “But for now, I have a lot of things in mind, I had a lot of tough times this year. So I think for now I want to stay in FURIA because I love my team, I love the organization, and I love the people behind the organization.”

The first CS2 rostermania is turning out to be incredible content. As many teams like Heroic, FaZe Clan, and Vitality seem to be at least splintering a little bit, a huge shakeup is currently playing out behind the scenes. Team Liquid seems like one of the biggest beneficiaries, even if it didn’t nab KSCERATO.

Liquid has overhauled its roster, beginning with its coach, and is reportedly signing cadiaN, one of the game’s best in-game leaders and a capable AWPer. Not only is it bringing in the Dane, but it’s also reportedly signing Twistzz, North America’s most decorated player. It’s also reportedly adding young Brazilian stud Felipe “skullz” Medeiros, and retaining YEKINDAR and NAF. Missing on KSCERATO, who made HLTV’s top 20 players in the world three years running, definitely hurts less with that reported amassing of talent.

Liquid has spared no expense in its quest for CS2 success. The roster it’s reportedly assembled isn’t cheap, and it’ll definitely be looking to have success sooner, rather than later. With all of the firepower it’s reportedly assembled, the wins should be coming quickly after. If this team can’t bring glory back to NA, there might not be anyone who can do it.