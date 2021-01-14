FURIA adds Honda as sixth-man, will stand-in for Junior at BLAST Premier Global Final

Lucas Honda has joined FURIA’s CS:GO roster, the organization announced today.

FURIA has elevated him from the org's Academy roster, making him the third active player to be promoted behind Vinicius "VINI" Figueiredo and Kaike "KSCERATO" Cerato.

O DNA FURIA baseia-se na constante busca por evolução e crescimento, tanto pessoal quanto profissional.



Na escolha do 6º jogador da nossa equipe de CS:GO, daremos mais uma grande oportunidade para um jovem talento brilhar.



BEM-VINDO, @h0ndaog!

Honda won't remain on FURIA's bench for long, though. He'll be competing as part of the starting lineup at the upcoming BLAST Premier Global Final. FURIA's other new addition, AWPer Paytyn "Junior" Johnson from Triumph Gaming, is unable to compete at BLAST due to passport issues.

Junior joined FURIA as its primary AWPer yesterday following the team's decision to bench Henrique "HEN1" Teles just a week prior. Following the BLAST Premier Global Final, Honda is expected to return to the sixth-man role while FURIA embraces the six-player lineup that teams like Astralis, Vitality, and Natus Vincere have found success with.

Honda will make his debut with FURIA against G2 Esports in the first round of the BLAST Premier Global Final next week. After BLAST, FURIA will compete at the IEM Katowice World Championship as one of the directly invited teams.

With the return of Majors with PGL Stockholm later this year, FURIA sit at No. 2 on the Regional Major Rankings for North America, which would be good enough for a Legend Status spot.