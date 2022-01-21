Fnatic finalizes VALORANT roster with BraveAF

Fnatic has rounded out its VALORANT roster with the addition of Russian youngster Andrew “BraveAF” Gorchakov, the organization revealed today.

The team had been down a player since December 2021, when they benched Domagoj “Doma” Fancev just days after the squad was eliminated by underdog KRÜ Esports in the quarterfinals of VCT Champions. The Croatian player was a part of Fnatic since February 2021, when the organization signed SUMN FC’s roster.

The wait is over. Join us in welcoming the newest member of Fnatic Valorant: @braveaff!



Brave represents the things we value in-game: great aim and intelligent utility usage, as well as the things we value out of the game: a hunger to improve and a positive attitude: — FNATIC (@FNATIC) January 21, 2022

Before signing with Fnatic, BraveAF played for several teams including One Breath Gaming and Team Empire, and made a name for himself in VALORANT CIS tournaments. He’ll fill the Sova role in Fnatic, according to the team’s head coach Jacob “Mini” Harris.

“We wanted to change roles for 2022, giving Boaster more flexibility as the IGL-support player,” Mini said. “Looking for a confident Sova player, Brave represented the things we value in-game: great aim and intelligent utility usage, as well as the things we value out of game: a hunger to improve and being a positive teammate. Like our previous pickups, we feel we have found another highly skilled player with huge potential.”

The Russian newcomer has played as Sova in 72.7 percent of his matches in the past three months, according to VLR.gg, and averaged a 1.30 K/D ratio and 167.8 ADR. This is Fnatic’s third roster change since it signed SUMN FC’s roster. The British duo of Jake “Boaster” Howlett and James “Mistic” Orfila are the only players left from the original lineup.

Fnatic will debut with BraveAF in VCT EMEA: Stage One Challengers next month.