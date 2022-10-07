Fnatic extinguish Eternal Fire to keep their IEM Major hopes alive

Fnatic prolonged their chances of qualifying for the IEM CS:GO Major 2022 today at the cost of Eternal Fire in the 1-2 bracket of the Europe RMR A.

The international team didn’t find much opposition from the Turkish side today, beating them 16-10 and 16-11 on Vertigo and Overpass, respectively. Moreover, all of Fnatic’s players posted positive K/D ratios in the series, according to HLTV.

Despite being Eternal Fire’s pick, Fnatic started strong on Vertigo, grabbing the first 10 rounds on the heavily unfavored T side. The Turkish squad managed to steal the second pistol round and converted it into another three rounds, closing in on Fnatic in the scoreline. Still, the European mix pulled through in the next seven rounds, losing only one in the meantime and closing out the map.

On Overpass, Fnatic once more started on the unfavored T side. But yet again, they didn’t have many issues grabbing a few rounds here and there. Eternal Fire played a surprisingly aggressive CT side, but roeJ and crew were holding angles properly and often caught their enemies off guard. On their CT side, Fnatic struggled a bit but still managed to win after some admirable individual plays.

As a result, Eternal Fire are eliminated from contention for the Brazilian Major, while Fnatic will have one more best-of-three series to win to qualify for the tournament. Their opponents as of now remain unknown, though the match will be played tomorrow, Oct. 8.