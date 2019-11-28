Login
Fnatic crush MIBR in first round of ECS Season 8 finals

Fnatic look to continue their impressive form.

Fnatic
Photo via StarLadder

The Swedes on Fnatic are continuing their good form with another victory against Brazilian team MIBR in the first round of the CS:GO ECS Season 8 finals today. 

In the best-of-one match on Inferno, fnatic AWPer Jesper “JW” Wecksell displayed his prowess with another great performance following a string of good form. The AWPer helped fnatic win a convincing CT side 12-3 after several multi-frags. 

JW takes down three on the retake (Inferno)

Fnatic’s Terrorist side wasn’t as elegant since MIBR were able to get a foothold in the match. But Fnatic were able to win more individual gunfights on the bombsites and eventually snowballed the rounds to secure the victory 16-9 over MIBR.

Fnatic has had a resurgence since the additions of both veteran CS:GO player Robin “flusha” Rönnquist and in-game leader Maikil “Golden” Selim on Sept. 16. Since then, Fnatic won DreamHack Masters Malmö on Oct. 6 after defeating Vitality in the final.

Furthermore, Fnatic were bested by Evil Geniuses at StarSeries i-League Season 8 later that month on Oct. 27 but still finished second in the tournament. So, the Swedish side is looking to continue their dominant form at ECS Season 8 finals.

With this victory, Fnatic will face off against Astralis later today for a chance to go top of Group B. If the Danes’s performance that barely edged out Sharks earlier today is a preview of what’s to come, the Swedes could have a better shot than usual at winning.