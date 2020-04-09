Fnatic advance to ESL Pro League season 11 Europe grand finals

The Swedes will either face Astralis or mousesports in the grand finals.

ESL Pro League season 11 Europe phase two ended today and Fnatic have guaranteed their spot in the CS:GO event’s grand finals after they beat Natus Vincere 2-0.

It was a tough series but the Swedes pulled off a comeback on Inferno, the first map of the series. They were down 11-4 but ended up winning it 16-13. Fnatic then cruised in the second map, Nuke, and won 16-9.

Fnatic have been consistently good during phase two of the competition. They’ve only lost one series out of five, having defeated Astralis, mousesports, FaZe, and Na’Vi.

GRAND FINALS, BOYS AND GIRLS #FNCWIN



This life as a 2-0 Crew is boring. Easy games taking us straight to Championship Sundays. 🤷‍♂️



See you this weekend, the #ESLProLeague trophy is getting ready to go in the post! pic.twitter.com/rAYOVq5pdp — FNATIC (@FNATIC) April 9, 2020

As for Na’Vi, today’s loss cost them their place in the decider. The Russian side tied with Astralis and mousesports in points since each team had a 3-2 record. The trio also tied in head-to-head matchups, but Na’Vi lost in the map difference criteria and are eliminated from the competition. Their star player, s1mple, didn’t take the elimination well and described it as a “shame performance.”

Astralis and mousesports will fight for a spot in the ESL Pro League season 11 Europe grand finals on Saturday, April 11 at 11:25am CT. The Danes beat mousesports 2-0 in phase two. Karrigan’s side, however, got the best of them at the ESL Pro League season 10 finals in December 2019, the last time they met with so much on the line.

Whoever advances to the grand finals will play against Fnatic on Sunday, April 12 at 9:25am CT. You can watch ESL Pro League matches on ESL’s Twitch channel.