FLASHPOINT reveals invites for closed qualifiers

FLASHPOINT, the newest CS:GO league, officially invited several teams to its closed qualifiers in Europe, North America, and South America today.

The announcement was made ahead of the start of the first open qualifier, which will kick off today, with three more to come in the upcoming days. The European closed qualifier will be played from Feb. 14 to 17, while the South American and North American closed qualifiers will take place from Feb. 14 to 16.

The top two teams from each closed qualifier will advance to the global LAN qualifier in Los Angeles at the beginning of March. The two best teams will qualify for the first season of FLASHPOINT, alongside the partnered teams MIBR, Cloud9, Dignitas, Gen.G, MAD Lions, and c0ntact Gaming. B Site Inc., FLASHPOINT’s owner, is still seeking four other teams to partner with.

FLASHPOINT will have two seasons annually and will offer one of the largest prize pools in CS:GO, totaling over $2 million in 2020. The league will be operated by FACEIT, who’s ceased operations of the Esports Championships Series after eight seasons.

Here’s the list of invited teams separated by the three regions.

Europe

AGO

BIG

Copenhagen Flames

GamerLegion

HAVU

HellRaisers

Heretics

Illuminar

Movistar Riders

pro100

Singularity

SKADE

Spirit

Sprout

Syman

Tricked

North America

Chaos

Envy

eUnited

Mythic

Riot Squad

Rugratz

Swole Identity

Triumph

South America