FLASHPOINT invites BIG and Copenhagen Flames to round out global qualifier’s list

BIG and Copenhagen Flames have been invited to FLASHPOINT’s global qualifier that will take place in March, the tournament organizer announced today.

These two teams will join the six squads that came out of the regional online qualifiers: AVEZ and Skade from Europe, Chaos and We Are Orgless from North America, and DETONA Gaming and Redemption POA from South America. The global qualifier will be held at FACEIT’s studio in Los Angeles from March 3 to 5.

BIG was one of the teams that lost its ESL Pro League spot after ESL changed its format and cut the team list in half. The German squad led by Johannes “tabseN” Wodarz won DreamHack Open Leipzig in January and is now the 25th best team in the world, according to HLTV’s world rankings.

Copenhagen Flames, on the other hand, broke into HLTV’s top 30 this week after qualifying for the ESL One Rio Major European Minor closed qualifier. The team is mostly made up of Danish newcomers apart from former OpTic Gaming player René “TeSeS” Madsen and in-game leader Asger “AcilioN” Larsen, who most notably played for SK Gaming in 2015 and 2016. AcilioN has reportedly been in talks to replace Nestor “LETN1” Tanić on c0ntact Gaming, one of FLASHPOINT’s franchise partners.

The FLASHPOINT global qualifier will use the double-elimination format, best-of-three bracket, with the top two teams advancing to FLASHPOINT season one.

FLASHPOINT is the newest league in CS:GO and the first to be organized by teams. The league has six franchise partners at the moment: MIBR, Dignitas, Cloud9, c0ntact Gaming, MAD Lions, and Gen.G.