Fer to stand in for BOOM at a South American tournament

Fernando “fer” Alvarenga will stand in from BOOM at the Flow FiRe League, which will be held in Buenos Aires, Argentina, the CS:GO team announced today.

The two-time Major champion will be replacing João “felps” Vasconcellos, who asked to leave the team earlier this month and was placed on the bench.

A DONA MORTE CHEGOU ☠



O insubstituível @fer se junta ao nosso elenco como complete para disputa da Flow FiRe League, no próximo final de semana.



Seja bem-vindo, FERGOD! 😎#StayHungry #HungryBeast pic.twitter.com/u0QpUXBGh6 — BOOM Esports (@boomesportsid) December 10, 2020

Fer was released from MIBR’s active roster in September, alongside TACO and manager Ricardo “dead” Sinigaglia. He returned to Brazil right after and has been streaming CS:GO matches ever since. Although fer was kicked in September, he officially left MIBR in the last few weeks and had already been practicing with BOOM, according to Brazilian website Globo Esporte.

During many streams, fer has expressed his desire to keep playing with FalleN, his longtime teammate. The Brazilian captain moved himself to MIBR’s bench in September because he didn’t agree with the roster changes in MIBR. As far as we know, FalleN remains under contract with MIBR, though.

In one of FalleN’s streams, however, he leaked potential rosters with him and fer, one of them being with three BOOM players: Ricardo “boltz” Prass, Marcelo “chelo” Cespedes, and Bruno “shz” Martinelli. The contracts of the players on BOOM will reportedly expire in February 2021 and the players could then move to another organization for free.

For now, fer will play only as a stand-in. The Brazilians are in the semifinals of the Flow FiRe League and will play against the runners-up of the league’s regional finals. The winner will move on to the grand finals and play against Flow FiRe League’s regional finals champion.