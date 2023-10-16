FaZe showcase how ninja defuses might become new meta after major CS2 change

Counter-Strike 2 saw a major change to its bomb blast radius. While many players have expected it to play a significant role, on Oct. 16 at IEM Sydney 2023 we actually saw some of the opportunities it opens due to courtesy of FaZe Clan.

In their opening matchup of the tournament, FaZe clashed with GamerLegion on Nuke. There, they started on the CT side and pulled off a sneaky ninja defuse in the sixth round on bombsite A, which was to an extent allowed thanks to the increased bomb blast damage radius changes.

The play began with the remaining GamerLegion players falling back to Lobby, since the bomb was around 10 seconds from going off. Then, rain and ropz, who were hiding in Heaven, stormed the site. They put Hut on fire, so Terrorists could only retake the bombsite through the Doors, which were guarded by ropz. This allowed them to steal the round with a ninja defuse in the nick of time.

With the increased bomb blast radius, T-side players have to leave bombsites earlier if they want to save their guns. At first glance, it’s not a pivotal change, but this could actually allow such scenarios like the one shown in FaZe’s game. Either way, it forces an earlier exit or taking some damage, or even potentially dying, by the Ts.

This will most likely heavily impact teams on maps like Nuke. It’s quite small, and one bombsite is on top of another. But, other maps like Overpass, Inferno, or Dust 2 with quite small bombsites have also seemed to be impacted by the change, from our experience.

We need to wait and see how other pro teams adapt to the change. IEM Sydney 2023 is the first tier-one CS2 event on the planet, featuring teams like FaZe, Vitality, Natus Vincere, and more. Ropz and crew themselves lost the game against GamerLegion, which put them in the lower bracket.

