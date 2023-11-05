FaZe Clan win Thunderpick World Championship as alleged roster breakup looms

FaZe Clan have taken home the Thunderpick World Championship on Nov. 5 by defeating Virtus.Pro in the grand finals 2-0, but it might be one of the last times we see this roster together.

FaZe defeated VP on Ancient 13-10, then took home a barnburner overtime affair on Vertigo 19-17. The clear MVP of the finals was ropz, who finished with 52 kills to just 35 deaths across both maps and notched a 1.49 HLTV rating in the process. The Estonian was instrumental to FaZe’s win on Vertigo, with 35 kills to just 20 deaths. FaZe defeated MOUZ in the quarterfinals and Cloud9 in the semifinals, each by 2-1 scorelines, to earn themselves a grand final berth.

While the victory does feel nice for FaZe Clan fans, it was still an online tournament. Of course, there’s the whole rumored roster breakup to consider, too.

In early October, Gamesquare, the parent company of Complexity, announced its intention to acquire FaZe Clan, including its Counter-Strike team. Under Valve’s rules, having two teams under one roof would be a conflict of interest, which could mean that one or both of the teams will be dissolved once the merger is completed. Ironically, the announcement came just before FaZe Clan beat Complexity at IEM Sydney with a 2-1 victory that came down to the wire.

Even if the FaZe Clan roster finds a new organization to represent, Russell “Twistzz” Val Dulken is set to join Team Liquid, per a report from Dust2.us, rumors the player hasn’t swatted away in recent weeks. Twistzz is one of only six North American Counter-Strike players to win a Major, and he is the only Counter-Strike player with two IEM Grand Slams, one from his previous stint with Liquid. It seems like no matter what happens, this iteration of the roster won’t make it out of the year whole.