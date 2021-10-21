Extra Salt replaces Sonic with floppy

Extra Salt has signed North American rifler Rickly “floppy” Kemery to its CS:GO roster, the organization announced today.

Floppy will be joining the active lineup with immediate effect, filling the void created by the departure of Aran “⁠Sonic⁠” Groesbeek, who was moved to the bench yesterday since he wants to take an undetermined break from competition. It was already reported that floppy was set to make his way back to CS:GO after spending the past five months as a VALORANT player on Cloud9 Blue.

“I’m excited to get back into CS with my good friends,” floppy wrote on Twitter. He played alongside Extra Salt’s in-game leader Johnny “⁠JT⁠” Theodosiou and AWPer Josh “⁠oSee⁠” Ohm under ATK and C9 between 2019 and 2020.

The 21-year-old stopped playing with them after C9 placed that roster on the bench in October 2020 and proceeded to sign an international team headlined by Alex McMeekin. The roster was dubbed “The Colossus” by general manager Henry “HenryG” Greer but couldn’t deliver the results the organization wanted.

This seems like a definitive comeback for floppy, who played a couple of official CS:GO matches after he made the switch to VALORANT. Some fans will be curious to see how long it will take him to catch up with Counter-Strike mechanics again and if he can help Extra Salt reach new heights over the next few months.

Floppy will make his official debut with Extra Salt this Saturday, Oct. 23 in the ESEA Fall Cash Cup two North America.