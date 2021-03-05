Evil Geniuses signs oBo to CS:GO roster

Evil Geniuses has wasted little time filling the vacancy in its CS:GO division. The organization signed Owen “oBo” Schlatter today to fill out its roster.
OBo joins EG after he was released by Complexity at the end of January. The 17-year-old was the lone remaining player from the North American Complexity lineup that was dismantled before the current "Juggernaut" was created. After less than a year with the new lineup, oBo requested to be moved to the bench, citing feelings of homesickness after moving to Europe.
He now joins an EG roster that just saw a spot open up by the sudden departure of Ethan Arnold. Ethan left EG and CS:GO altogether on Feb. 28 to play VALORANT for 100 Thieves.
In EG's most recent performance, and their last with Ethan, they earned a top-12 finish at IEM Katowice after group stage losses to Astralis and G2 Esports. They did, however, hand eventual champions Gambit Esports their only loss of the event.
EG had a rather successful 2020 with wins at ESL One Cologne NA and the BLAST Spring Finals. But they've been sluggish so far to begin 2021.
EG will have a couple of weeks at least to practice with oBo before he makes his debut with the squad in Group D of the ESL Pro League, starting March 25. They'll have their work cut out for them, though, in a group featuring Astralis, Team Liquid, and Virtus Pro.