ESL will reportedly host the first 2020 CS:GO Major in Brazil

Brazil could receive its first CS:GO Major in 2020, according to a report by Jarek “DeKay” Lewis.

The event would reportedly take place in May 2020, making it next year’s first Major. ESL wants to organize it in Rio de Janeiro and call it the ESL One Rio Major, according to DeKay.

If the Rio Major is confirmed, it’ll be the seventh time that ESL has hosted a Major. ESL organized one of the Majors in 2019, IEM Katowice in February, after a three-year absence.

DBLTAP confirmed that Brazil was rumored in September as one of the locations for the first Major of 2020, according to DeKay. Modern Times Group, one of ESL’s parent companies, organized a tournament in Rio de Janeiro this year, the DreamHack Open Rio, which took place in April.

ESL has hosted other big LAN events in Brazil, such as the ESL Pro League season four finals in São Paulo in 2016 and ESL One Belo Horizonte in 2018.

Although a few tournaments have caught up with the CS:GO Majors in terms of the prize pool, they’re still the most prestigious tournaments in Counter-Strike. Besides the prize money, every team and player that attends the Major gains an in-game sticker, which is sold to everyone on Steam.

ESL hasn’t confirmed the ESL One Rio Major at time of writing.