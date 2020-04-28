ESL says Orgless dropped out of ESL One: Road to Rio North America and have disbanded

Orgless, a CS:GO team that played in Flashpoint season one, disbanded today, according to ESL.

The tournament organizer said that Matthew “WARDELL” Yu, Pujan “FNS” Mehta, Yassine “Subroza” Taoufik, Jaccob “yay” Whiteaker, and Gage “Infinite” Green have dropped out of the ESL One: Road to Rio North America, the first Ranking Major Series (RMR) tournament that serves to qualify for the ESL One Rio Major in November.

“Team Orgless have decided to not compete in the rest of the ESL One: Road to Rio and have disbanded,” ESL said. “As ESL One: Road to Rio is already in competition we are unable to replace them. All teams who have played against Orgless will have their results nullified.

These players have been competing together since February and were unable to find an esports organization to sponsor them, even though they participated in Flashpoint season one. With ESL informing CS:GO fans that Orgless have disbanded, it may indicate that some of the players will sign a deal with an esports org.

WARDELL has been on the radar of North American organizations for a while since he’s the most prominent AWPer in the region. He’s been a free agent since November 2019 when his contract with Ghost Gaming expired.

None of the Orgless players have made a public announcement yet regarding their future as a team.