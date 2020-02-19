ESL Pro League season 11 finals to be held in Denver

ESL has chosen Denver to be the location for CS:GO Pro League season 11, the tournament organizer announced today.

The finals will be played from April 10 to 12 after four weeks of group stage during March and April. The top six teams will battle against each other at the 1stBANK Center in Denver, Colorado. For this season with a revamped formjrat, ESL is offering a $750,000 prize pool.

We're excited to announce the location of the #ESLProLeague Season 11 Finals: Denver, USA! 🇺🇸



Join us from April 10-12 for the epic conclusion of the new and improved GLOBAL league! 🌍https://t.co/6IM3XrFWjK pic.twitter.com/Ik16xMN7K9 — ESL Counter-Strike (@ESLCS) February 19, 2020

The 1stBANK Center will also host the two ESEA MDL Global Challenge finalists, before the EPL season 11 finals. The MDL teams will play on the same stage because ESL wants to give these teams more exposure.

This marks the return of the Pro League finals to North America after three consecutive editions in Europe — two in Odense, Denmark and one in Montpellier, France. Although its the first time for Denver, ESL has organized the Pro League finals in the United States before, two times in Dallas, and one time in Burbank, California.

ESL has also announced the official broadcast talent for EPL season 11 finals, which is very similar to the last edition. Henry “HenryG” Greer, and Alex “Machine” Richardson will be the main casters, and the desk will be composed by the analysts Chad “SPUNJ” Burchill, and David “DAVEY” Stafford plus the desk host Tres “stunna” Saranthus.

These are the teams attending EPL season 11:

Partner teams

Astralis

Complexity

ENCE

Evil Geniuses

FaZe Clan

Fnatic

G2

Mousesports

Natus Vincere

Ninjas in Pyjamas

Team Liquid

Vitality

100 Thieves

Teams from season 10 finals, ESL’s world ranking, and ESEA MDL