ESL One Cologne North America semifinal between Chaos and Liquid postponed

Chaos and Liquid won't play today due to ongoing protests in the U.S. against racism and police brutality.

The first semifinal match of ESL One Cologne has been postponed.

Team Liquid and Chaos were set to face each other today at 3pm CT. The CS:GO match will take place “later this week,” however, due to the ongoing protests against systemic racism and police brutality around the U.S.

“Now is not the time for games. We are mad. We are exhausted. We know that gaming is part of the problem,” Chaos said on Twitter. “We will not be competing in today’s ESL One Cologne 2020 match against Team Liquid in order to do our part to move the light where it belongs—on the protests against this country’s continued systemic racism and police brutality.”

Team Liquid said it supports Chaos’ decision and stands with the organization in this move. ESL has agreed to reschedule the match to later this week, the tournament organizer confirmed on Twitter.

With the first semifinal postponed, esports has officially joined the latest movement of sports teams protesting in response to the recent shooting of Jacob Blake, a Black man who was paralyzed after police opened fire on him as he opened the door of his car. NBA players boycotted playoff games yesterday to send a message against racism and police brutality in the U.S.—and other American sports leagues followed suit. Famous African American rapper Pusha T acquired Chaos this week, which may have impacted the team’s decision to push back today’s CS:GO match.

With Chaos vs. Liquid officially postponed, there’s a chance that FURIA vs. Evil Geniuses, the second semifinal set to be played on Friday, Aug. 28, will also end up being rescheduled.