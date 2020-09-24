Esports Integrity Commission to show initial findings for CS:GO coaching bug investigation on Sept. 28

The Esports Integrity Commission (ESIC) is set to reveal the first of several reports from its ongoing investigation into a CS:GO coaching bug that’s been affecting the game since 2015 on Sept. 28 at 3am CT, the organization announced today.

This report will feature the ESIC’s “substantial findings related to the CS:GO Spectator Bug” since opening the inquiry on Sept. 4 and could include a second wave of coaching bans.

ESIC is expecting to issue its first set of substantial findings related to the CS:GO Spectator Bug on Monday 28 September at 10:00am CET. pic.twitter.com/d1KVADgwFQ — ESIC (@ESIC_Official) September 24, 2020

Previously, the ESIC followed ESL and DreamHack’s example, banning Hard Legion Esports coach Aleksandr “MechanoGun” Bogatiryev, Heroic coach Nicolai “HUNDEN” Petersen, and MIBR coach Ricardo “dead” Sinigaglia for exploiting this bug. Dead received a six-month ban from playing or coaching in competition. HUNDEN was banned from playing or coaching for 12 months, while MechanoGun received a 24-month penalty.

ESIC issues sanction outcome for CS:GO bug exploitation matter.



Investigation to remain open for two more months.



Read more: https://t.co/Pjw9g9lLc1 pic.twitter.com/v59lZsVEeO — ESIC (@ESIC_Official) September 2, 2020

After those initial bans and opening its investigation, the ESIC offered a “Confession Period” to allow coaches who abused the bug in competitions to admit it in confidence. That period closed on Sept. 13 and this first report will likely contain the names of those who confessed.

Several coaches, such as Faruk Pita and Allan “Rejin” Petersen, openly admitted to using the bug and made their own statements surrounding the issue. They’ll probably be included in this first report, alongside those who confessed in private.

The ESIC also said the Sept. 28 reveal date could still be changed following “complications that may arise” in consultation with various stakeholders.