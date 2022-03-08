ENCE, Fnatic, and Sprout among teams invited to EU Champions qualifiers

The gaming agency Fantasyexpo will be responsible for holding EU Champions, a qualification tournament for BLAST Premier Spring Showdown 2022 for the teams from Western Europe.

The event itself is scheduled to take place from March 25 to 27, and the winner will be granted a spot in the Spring Showdown 2022.

The qualifying events for Western Europe have been split into four regions—DACH, France, UK&IRE, and EU Open. Teams from certain regions will have a chance to claim their spot via open qualifiers, which will be held in mid-March.

There are some notable rosters that have been directly invited to the qualifying tournaments for EU Champions. In the DACH region, teams like Sprout and Sangal will compete, and Fnatic and ENCE will participate in the UK&IRE and EU Open eliminations, respectively.

The winner of each qualifying tournament will book a ticket to EU Champions, except EU Open, from which two teams will advance. They are going to be joined by two squads from the Polish Esport League and the winner of the Benelux qualifier, organized by Team META.

This is yet another occasion where Fantasyexpo is setting up a qualifying ecosystem for BLAST Premier Showdown. Last fall, the organization held Fantasyexpo Champions, where MAD Lions claimed their spot in the BLAST Premier Fall Showdown 2021.