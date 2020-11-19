Emi to stand-in for GODSENT in BLAST Premier Fall Showdown and DreamHack Masters Winter

Serbian CS:GO player Luka “⁠emi⁠” Vuković will be GODSENT’s fifth for two upcoming tournaments, BLAST Premier Fall Showdown and DreamHack Masters Winter Europe, the organization announced today.

Emi will be replacing Kevin “⁠kRYSTAL⁠” Amend, GODSENT’s former in-game leader who was benched last weekend. The German captain helped GODSENT become a stable top-20 team in 2020 but has struggled to perform individually.

We will play #BLASTpremier and #DHWinter with @emiicsgo as a standin (and fifth) 👊



Thanks for all the hype and love. It gives us even more motivation 😉#GODMODE | #CSGO — GODSENT (@GODSENTgg) November 19, 2020

Emi, on the other hand, has been on GODSENT’s target list to replace kRYSTAL since early November, according to a report by HLTV. The Serbian played his last professional match in August when he was still a part of c0ntact Gaming. Emi was benched alongside Georgi “⁠SHiPZ⁠” Grigorov that month to open space for smooya and Lotan “⁠Spinx⁠” Giladi. During his time with the team, he helped them win DreamHack Open Rotterdam in October 2019, when they were still playing under CR4ZY’s banner.

It’s unknown whether GODSENT will sign emi as a permanent player. GODSENT was reportedly trying to sell its CS:GO roster to other esports organizations, including Flashpoint’s founding member FunPlus Phoenix. It’s unclear at this point if those talks have advanced.

GODSENT will play their first official match with emi next Wednesday, Nov. 25, against mousesports at the BLAST Premier Fall Showdown. Just two out of the 16 teams attending will qualify for the BLAST Premier Fall finals, which is scheduled for December.