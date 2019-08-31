Electronic leads Na`Vi to victory against MIBR during the StarLadder Berlin Major

Na`Vi defeated MIBR 2-0 today and eliminated them from the StarLadder Berlin CS:GO Major New Legends Stage.

The Russians stay alive to fight for a playoff spot at the Major tomorrow. MIBR, on the other hand, weren’t prepared to play against top-level teams due to the substitution of coach Wilton “zews” Prado in place of Marcelo “coldzera” David, who asked to leave the team in July.

Despite the roster swap, MIBR put a good fight on the first map, Mirage. The map was quite balanced but Na`Vi pulled ahead, winning the round 16-11 thanks to Denis “electronic” Sharipov’s outstanding 33 kills.

electronic wraps up the map with a 4k on the offense (Mirage) Clip of starLadder_cs_en2 Playing Counter-Strike: Global Offensive – Clipped by The_Real_Zenith

Inferno was a completely different story. MIBR have been struggling on the map for more than two years but still allow their opponents to pick it. Na`Vi dominated the Brazilians from the start and won the map 16-4. Electronic once again showed up big and finished the game with 26 kills. The Russian star got a rare 2.01 rating after the two maps.

electronic triple kill in the first pistol round (Inferno) Clip of starLadder_cs_en2 Playing Counter-Strike: Global Offensive – Clipped by The_Real_Zenith

This win shouldn’t signify much for Na`Vi though. They won only against MIBR and DreamEaters, two eliminated teams, and lost to stronger teams in G2 and mousesports. The team will play another best-of-three tomorrow and it certainly gives more chances to their stars electronic and Oleksandr “s1mple” Kostyliev to shine once more.

MIBR will go home with a single win against NiP in the first round, an adversary that was also playing with a stand-in. This is the first time the team’s core Gabriel “FalleN” Toledo, Fernando “fer” Alvarenga, and Epitácio “TACO” de Melo won’t get the Legends status though. MIBR will have to play at the New Challengers Stage the next Major.

Zews won’t probably stay in the starting five for much longer. Vito “kNgV-” Giuseppe is reportedly close to signing with MIBR and will make his debut with the team at BLAST Pro Series Moscow in September, where he will serve as a huge upgrade for the team in terms of firepower.

You can keep up with the StarLadder Berlin Major New Legends Stage results and standings here.