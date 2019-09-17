ECS S8 stream suspended as police investigate suspicious package

The Esports Championship Series Season Eight is on hold as the Santa Monica Police Department investigate a suspicious package near the ECS studio.

The stream was stopped in the middle of the Liquid vs. eUnited series. While the teams continued to play out the series, FACEIT staff left the building in light of the threat.

Potential bomb outside of CSGO tournament Clip of FACEIT TV Playing Counter-Strike: Global Offensive – Clipped by KingCuda13

The stream is back online, but commentary will not be available due to the circumstances.

ECS on Twitter We’ll provide an update as we have it. https://t.co/T2SVYEuPrE

James Bardolph, CS:GO caster and vice-president of FACEIT, tweeted that the ECS staff had to “evacuate the building”, with the possibility of “a bomb on the promenade” right outside their Santa Monica office.

James Bardolph on Twitter So indeed we had to evacuate the building as there is potentially a bomb on the promenade immediately outside our office, fingers crossed nobody gets injured.

The SMPD has dispatched a bomb squad to the location and has placed the Special Enforcement Bureau of the LASD on standby.

Santa Monica Police on Twitter @SEBLASD, Bomb Squad en route. Please standby for more information. We appreciate your patience as officers clear the area and conduct their investigation.

This story is developing and we will update as more information becomes available.