DreamHack invites BIG, Complexity, FURIA, EG, and 8 more CS:GO teams to its Open Summer tournament

DreamHack introduced the complete team list for the DreamHack Open Summer CS:GO tournaments in Europe and North America today.

DreamHack Open Summer will be split in two separate online regions, Europe and North America, that will be played simultaneously between Aug. 8 and 16. Both of the tournaments will feature eight teams each with $90,000 on the line.

Twelve of the teams were directly invited by DreamHack. The remaining four squads qualified through the DreamHack Open Summer closed qualifier: OG and Endpoint in Europe, Triumph and Ze Pug Godz in North America.

The list also features some of the best CS:GO teams in the world, such as FURIA, Evil Geniuses, Team Liquid, and BIG, who recently made their way into the top 10 of HLTV’s world rankings following their victory at DreamHack Masters Spring Europe in June.

DreamHack usually hosts its Open events with more tier two and three teams, but the organizer may have changed this formula because the tournament is being played online due to the coronavirus pandemic. Teams such as BIG, FURIA, and Complexity have all won big online tournaments recently.

Here’s the full team list for DreamHack Open Summer.

Europe

BIG

Complexity

MAD Lions

Heroic

OG

ForZe

Spirit

Endpoint

North America