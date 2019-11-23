Dignitas reportedly acquires hallzerk, in negotiations for Xizt, Friberg, and f0rest

Dignitas is attempting to sign three of the best CS:GO players in history, Adam “friberg” Friberg, Patrik “f0rest” Lindberg, and Richard “Xizt” Landström, to join the already acquired Håkon “hallzerk” Fjærli, according to a report from DBLTAP’s Jarek “DeKay” Lewis.

Dignitas has yet to confirm the remaining player to round out the roster.

The only confirmed signing is 19-year-old Norweigan Sniper hallzerk from Nordavind, who is expected to be on trial. He has been the stand-out performer for Nordavind, even with veteran teammates like Jorgen “cromen” Robertsen and Ruben “RUBINO” Villarroel.

But both Xizt and f0rest are contracted to Fnatic and Ninjas in Pyjamas respectively. Therefore, transfer agreements would be necessary before Dignitas can purchase the players. Unlike the two veterans, however, Swedish rifler Friberg is a free-agent after he left Heroic in August to look for a new challenge.

Dignitas has a decorated history in CS:GO. The organization sold the would-be Astralis roster to TSM in 2015. Following this, the organization signed fellow Danish stars Kristian “k0nfig” Wienecke and Mathias “MSL” Lauridsen to spearhead the roster in 2016. During this time, this roster would go on to win WESG 2016 European Finals in October and EPICENTER 2016 later that month.

But the organization departed from CS:GO last year after their American roster featuring Peter “ptr” Gurney fell short. After months of disappointing performances, Dignitas dropped the team and left the esport in August 2018.