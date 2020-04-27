CSPPA and tournament organizers reportedly in talks to change CS:GO player break dates

The summer break would take place earlier and the winter break would be extended if the parties reach an agreement.

The Counter-Strike Professional Players Association (CSPPA) and various tournament organizers are discussing changes to offseason dates, according to a report from HLTV.

HLTV reports that the change to the summer offseason date was proposed by ESL in cooperation with DreamHack and StarLadder due to the limitations imposed by the coronavirus pandemic. Since it started in February, many tournament organizers, including those listed, had to adjust its events and switch some of them from LAN to online play.

The summer player break is scheduled to start on July 15 and end on Aug. 15. The tournament organizers and the CSPPA are reportedly discussing to move it two weeks earlier, from June 29 to July 31. This would most notably affect ESL One Cologne, which is scheduled to be played from July 6 to 12.

ESL One Cologne, however, is at risk since the German government extended the ban on all “major events” until the end of August. ESL is studying the possibility of moving ESL One Cologne to August and holding it in a studio instead of the traditional Lanxess Arena, according to HLTV.

The CSPPA, on the other hand, has suggested prolonging the winter break by a week so it lasts until Jan. 17. That change has reportedly already been accepted by ESL, DreamHack, and StarLadder. The alteration was reportedly discussed after organizations, players, and other parties involved criticized ESL for scheduling the IEM Katowice Europe closed qualifier on Jan. 9 and 10 this year.

At time of writing, neither of the tournament organizers or the CSPPA have confirmed the reported ongoing talks.