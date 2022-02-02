CS:GO’s ‘cl_showpos’ command is now banned

Valve has cheat protected the CS:GO command “cs_showpos” in the game’s latest update, which hit the live servers today.

This specific command shows the player’s exact coordination, velocity, and stamina in any CS:GO map. Its removal from official servers comes a long time after some of the biggest tournament organizers—ESL and BLAST—had already prohibited cl_showpos in professional matches. In the patch notes, Valve thanked Australian commentator Chad “SPUNJ” Burchill for bringing the case to attention.

SPUNJ had sent an email to Valve’s CS:GO team about the command and explained that some professional players could be using it to set up difficult smoke grenades lineups and wallbangs. The Australian, however, clarified on Twitter that he did not ask for Valve to ban the command and that he just wanted Valve’s opinion on the matter.

So I see valve protected the cl_showpos command.. and thanked me. I want to be transparent with people on this, I didn't ask for it to be banned I just presented them some information regarding the command and asked them what they thought. pic.twitter.com/LgJQIYKyMK — Chad Burchill (@SPUNJ) February 2, 2022

The ban of cl_showpos has caused a spark in the CS:GO community. Apeks’ rifler Martin “STYKO” Styk—also one of the board members of the Counter-Strike Professional Players’ Association (CSPPA)—said the command should be allowed in professional matches because it deepens the strategical aspect of the game.

STYKO’s argument is that with cl_showpos turned on, all players on a team can throw difficult smoke grenades, and not only the AWPer, who can use the scope of the sniper rifle to get the exact lineup. “This only underlines the state of communication between Valve and competent people such as TO’s, Talent, CSPPA & other respected figures,” the Apeks rifler said on Twitter.

cl_showpos is now cheat protected. A quick 🧵



To my knowledge, the command was banned in pro tournaments by ESL & BLAST for a long time. Now it’s banned everywhere, even in matchmaking. — STYKO 🚜 (@STYKOcsgo) February 2, 2022

With the command now banned, the discussion on whether it should or not be allowed in professional matches is now closed. Tournament organizers can’t permit it even if they wanted to.