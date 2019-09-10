CS:GO rostermania: Post-StarLadder Berlin Major

Astralis lifted their fourth CS:GO Major championship after they defeated AVANGAR in the StarLadder Berlin Major grand finals on Sept. 8. With the conclusion of the Major, the traditional post-Major roster shuffle is now in full swing.

The majority of rosters will be solidified soon since there are two upcoming CS:GO events in September: BLAST Pro Series Moscow from Sept. 13 to 14 and ESL One New York from Sept. 26 to 29.

Teams that are attending one or two of these events include Vitality, ENCE, Natus Vincere, MIBR, G2, and FaZe. So fans can news about these rosters (and more) before those dates.

This article will serve as a compilation of all confirmed roster changes during the CS:GO post-Major shuffle.

Confirmed roster moves

MIBR benches coldzera, replaced by kNgV-

One of the best players in the world, Marcelo “coldzera” David, was benched by MIBR on July 12 after informing the organization that he wanted to pursue a new challenge. Previous INTZ AWPer Vito “kNgV-” Giuseppe replaced coldzera on Sept. 9.

Na’Vi Zeus to retire after BLAST Pro Series Moscow

Decorated in-game leader and CS:GO veteran Danylo “Zeus” Teslenko will retire from competitive CS:GO after BLAST Pro Series Moscow concludes on Sept. 14. This follows a disappointing performance at the StarLadder Berlin Major where Na’Vi earned a top-eight placing after losing to NRG.

Broky leaves Epsilon, fueling rumors of a move to FaZe Clan

Up-and-coming Latvian rifler Helvijs “broky” Saukants left Epsilon on Sept. 8 after a leaked screengrab revealed that he was practicing with FaZe Clan.

Vitality benches NBK–

Legendary French leader Nathan “NBK-” Schmitt has been benched by Vitality after falling short at the StarLadder Berlin Major with a top-eight finish. He was stripped of leadership duties following the addition of British in-game leader Alex “ALEX” McMeekin on Dec. 12, 2018.

CompLexity removes Rickeh

After a disastrous top-14 finish at the StarLadder Berlin Major, compLexity removed Ricardo “Rickeh” Mulholland on Sept. 7. On Aug. 25, compLexity CEO Jason Lake expressed his desire to build a “juggernaut” CS:GO team on Twitter.

Hellraisers benches entire roster

Similar to the extreme changes planned for compLexity, Hellraisers went one step further by benching its entire CS:GO roster. Hellraisers have declined in form since the loss of star AWPer Özgür “woxic” Eker in March, finishing top 14 at the StarLadder Berlin Major.

CS:GO fans are in for a treat since nearly all of the top teams will be making changes throughout the post-Major shuffle. This rostermania is expected to conclude around October.