CS:GO patch Nov. 24: Full notes and updates

For years Counter-Strike players have been forced to experiment with third-party sites to achieve the perfect crosshair, but now, thanks to Valve, there’s a simpler way.
A crosshair editing and previewing feature has finally been introduced to the game, alongside a range of quality of life updates, each helping to improve the Counter-Strike experience.
Two of the game’s newest maps have also received some well-needed changes.
Here are the full patch notes for Counter-Strike: Global Offensive.
Agents
- Introducing patches—new customization items that can be applied to any agents you own. Once applied, patches can be removed but not recovered.
- Added support for shuffling equipped agents in their loadout slots.
UI
- Added equipped agent to buy menu.
- Moved display of item purchasability to the buy wheel.
- Bringing up the buy menu will now center the mouse pointer to the middle of the buy wheel.
- Added localization support for position of the currency symbol for in-game prices.
- Added support for editing and previewing crosshair in the game options.
- Added support for sharing and importing crosshair sharing codes.
UI
Breach
- Fixed a bomb stuck spot in mid.
- Fixed long A Wingman clip not working.
- Added additional clipping to mid staircase.
- Minor visual fixes.
- Prevented guns from clipping through the door near A site window.
- Clipped the sign on A-long, preventing players (and the bomb) from reaching the top of it.
- Improved clipping in several areas.
Studio
- Improved clipping and geometry around A site.
- Removed upper window unplayable area above the B site.
- Fixed players not taking damage from bomb detonation.
- Improved clipping across the map.
- Fixed bomb-stuck spots.
- Fixed an issue with players boosting out of the map.
- Improved visuals of CT / T Streets
- Added bomb target decals to each site.
Misc
- AWP crouching movement acceleration is now constant and will not spike after firing a shot.
- Increased competitive max fps limit to 400 to support higher refresh rate monitors.
- Fixed a transform matrix bug when navblocker was instanced via rotated point templates.
- Fixed an underwater rendering crash on OSX.