CS:GO patch Nov. 24: Full notes and updates

For years Counter-Strike players have been forced to experiment with third-party sites to achieve the perfect crosshair, but now, thanks to Valve, there’s a simpler way.

A crosshair editing and previewing feature has finally been introduced to the game, alongside a range of quality of life updates, each helping to improve the Counter-Strike experience.

Two of the game’s newest maps have also received some well-needed changes.

Here are the full patch notes for Counter-Strike: Global Offensive.

Agents

Introducing patches—new customization items that can be applied to any agents you own. Once applied, patches can be removed but not recovered.

Added support for shuffling equipped agents in their loadout slots.

UI

Added equipped agent to buy menu.

Moved display of item purchasability to the buy wheel.

Bringing up the buy menu will now center the mouse pointer to the middle of the buy wheel.

Added localization support for position of the currency symbol for in-game prices.

Added support for editing and previewing crosshair in the game options.

Added support for sharing and importing crosshair sharing codes.

UI

Breach

Image via Valve

Fixed a bomb stuck spot in mid.

Fixed long A Wingman clip not working.

Added additional clipping to mid staircase.

Minor visual fixes.

Prevented guns from clipping through the door near A site window.

Clipped the sign on A-long, preventing players (and the bomb) from reaching the top of it.

Improved clipping in several areas.

Studio

Image via Valve

Improved clipping and geometry around A site.

Removed upper window unplayable area above the B site.

Fixed players not taking damage from bomb detonation.

Improved clipping across the map.

Fixed bomb-stuck spots.

Fixed an issue with players boosting out of the map.

Improved visuals of CT / T Streets

Added bomb target decals to each site.

Misc