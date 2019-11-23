Login
CS:GO patch Nov. 22: Full notes and updates

Valve is fixing map visibility.

Image via Valve

After the release of new player models in CS:GO and the subsequent backlash from the community earlier this week, Valve has issued a micropatch.

The latest patch, released today, will make an adjustment to a number of maps based on feedback, improve visibility, fix re-zoom regression, and introduce a new system called Storage Units, giving players the option to store up to 1,000 inventory items each.

Here are the full patch notes for Counter-Strike: Global Offensive.

Inventory

  • Introducing Storage Units which allow users to store up to 1,000 items which would otherwise exceed inventory limit.
  • For more details see Valve’s in-game items help article.

Maps

Inferno

Image via Valve
  • Improved visibility from patio towards pit boost spot.
  • Added fill lights in A site balcony hallway.
  • Fixed a DM spawn in apartments that caused players to get stuck.

Overpass

  • Boosted ambient light on grate outside Monster, B site.
  • Removed graffiti from the left side of CT side, B site.
  • Boosted light in bank, A site.
  • Changed background texture in bank, A site.

Nuke

  • Brightened up corner by far vent in A site.

UI

  • Added a new setting to enable triple-monitor UI mode.
  • Added a countdown till week 2 Operation missions become available.
  • End of match scoreboard toggle button is now the same button binding that enables mouse in the scoreboard (default: Mouse 2).

Miscellaneous

  • Fixed ’rounds won with no purchases’ accolade appearing in Flying Scoutsman.
  • Fixed skin tone on one of the Elite Crew agents.
  • Fixed a regression in Weapons Course.
  • Fixed a re-zoom regression with sniper rifles.
  • Updated radar for Vertigo.