CS:GO patch Nov. 22: Full notes and updates

After the release of new player models in CS:GO and the subsequent backlash from the community earlier this week, Valve has issued a micropatch.
The latest patch, released today, will make an adjustment to a number of maps based on feedback, improve visibility, fix re-zoom regression, and introduce a new system called Storage Units, giving players the option to store up to 1,000 inventory items each.
Here are the full patch notes for Counter-Strike: Global Offensive.
Inventory
- Introducing Storage Units which allow users to store up to 1,000 items which would otherwise exceed inventory limit.
- For more details see Valve’s in-game items help article.
Maps
Inferno
- Improved visibility from patio towards pit boost spot.
- Added fill lights in A site balcony hallway.
- Fixed a DM spawn in apartments that caused players to get stuck.
Overpass
- Boosted ambient light on grate outside Monster, B site.
- Removed graffiti from the left side of CT side, B site.
- Boosted light in bank, A site.
- Changed background texture in bank, A site.
Nuke
- Brightened up corner by far vent in A site.
UI
- Added a new setting to enable triple-monitor UI mode.
- Added a countdown till week 2 Operation missions become available.
- End of match scoreboard toggle button is now the same button binding that enables mouse in the scoreboard (default: Mouse 2).
Miscellaneous
- Fixed ’rounds won with no purchases’ accolade appearing in Flying Scoutsman.
- Fixed skin tone on one of the Elite Crew agents.
- Fixed a regression in Weapons Course.
- Fixed a re-zoom regression with sniper rifles.
- Updated radar for Vertigo.