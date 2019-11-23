CS:GO patch Nov. 22: Full notes and updates

After the release of new player models in CS:GO and the subsequent backlash from the community earlier this week, Valve has issued a micropatch.

The latest patch, released today, will make an adjustment to a number of maps based on feedback, improve visibility, fix re-zoom regression, and introduce a new system called Storage Units, giving players the option to store up to 1,000 inventory items each.

Here are the full patch notes for Counter-Strike: Global Offensive.

Inventory

Introducing Storage Units which allow users to store up to 1,000 items which would otherwise exceed inventory limit.

For more details see Valve’s in-game items help article.

Maps

Inferno

Image via Valve

Improved visibility from patio towards pit boost spot.

Added fill lights in A site balcony hallway.

Fixed a DM spawn in apartments that caused players to get stuck.

Overpass

Boosted ambient light on grate outside Monster, B site.

Removed graffiti from the left side of CT side, B site.

Boosted light in bank, A site.

Changed background texture in bank, A site.

Nuke

Brightened up corner by far vent in A site.

UI

Added a new setting to enable triple-monitor UI mode.

Added a countdown till week 2 Operation missions become available.

End of match scoreboard toggle button is now the same button binding that enables mouse in the scoreboard (default: Mouse 2).

Miscellaneous