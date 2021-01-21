Valve added game servers for Argentina in CS:GO’s latest update

Valve introduced official game servers for Argentina in Counter-Strike’s Jan. 20 live update.

The developers have opened up the South American region, helping to stabilize ping and latency.

The servers in Brazil—a country with a large CS:GO following—had previously been bogged down by players from bordering countries. The Portuguese and Spanish language barrier, and relentless lag, had been an unpleasant experience for all parties involved.

The update, which went live last night, also included changes to Retakes, helping repair bugs in the game mode, along with adjustments to Apollo, fining tuning the map, and fixing common boost spots.

POSIX

Updated to the latest version of SDL library for Linux and OSX

Retakes

Improved loadout cards assignment logic

Fixed a crash when players change teams during freeze time

Enemy loadout card no longer provides enemy pistol

Fixed a rare case when an extra C4 could spawn

Miscellaneous

Adding official game servers in Argentina

Fixed settings search UI for non-Latin languages

Updated AK-47 | Anubis wear alpha

Maps