Here are the patch notes for CS:GO’s Jan. 7 update

So long and thanks for everything bots.

Valve is tightening up competitive in Counter-Strike’s latest patch and finally removing bots.

When a player leaves or gets kicked from a match in competitive or wingman mode, they'll no now longer be replaced by a bot. Although this will lead to four vs. five situations, it should help to smooth out the pace of the game.

The top fragger often players aggressively when a bot joins the match, sacrificing their lives in order to take control. This can be frustrating for both teams, resulting in an unfair match. A four vs. five isn't ideal, but it's better than a pesky bot.

Valve is also adding a series of changes to maps in CS:GO's Jan. 7 patch, updating and fixing Ancient, Cache, Engage, and guard. Here's the full list of changes.

Gameplay

When a player disconnects or is kicked in classic competitive and wingman modes, they will no longer be replaced by a bot. If the entire other team leaves, one bot will be left on the other team, idling in spawn

Fixed bots not navigating properly in Warmup arenas

View models

Reduced size of SWAT sleeves matching all existing models

Miscellaneous

Fixed a crash in Windows dedicated server when “version” command is issued

Pings no longer move when walked over by characters, and will no longer highlight weapons in competitive matches

Adjusted Retakes clip areas in Mirage and Train

Maps

Ancient

Further optimizations

Fixed some clipping bugs

Cache

Fixed a pixel-gap in the Cargo containers in T-Spawn

Fixed Cargo containers not having their proper colors

Fixed bomb explosions being visible above the A site

Engage

Removed several boost spots

Added stairs in the garage for better rotation flow

Breakable glass ceiling around A-site and Mid. Smokes and flashes can now be used on A-site

Removed “office” area on mid

Added ladder on A upper CT side

Both entrances of the hut are now wider for better player traffic flow between A-site and Mid

Lowered A upper and bridge to make the entire bombsite more readable

Removed several awkward angles on A-site

Removed excessive areas on A-site

Removed clutter on A-site

Better FPS around the whole map

Guard