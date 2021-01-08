Here are the patch notes for CS:GO’s Jan. 7 update

So long and thanks for everything bots.

Valve is tightening up competitive in Counter-Strike’s latest patch and finally removing bots.

When a player leaves or gets kicked from a match in competitive or wingman mode, they'll no now longer be replaced by a bot. Although this will lead to four vs. five situations, it should help to smooth out the pace of the game.

The top fragger often players aggressively when a bot joins the match, sacrificing their lives in order to take control. This can be frustrating for both teams, resulting in an unfair match. A four vs. five isn't ideal, but it's better than a pesky bot.

Valve is also adding a series of changes to maps in CS:GO's Jan. 7 patch, updating and fixing Ancient, Cache, Engage, and guard. Here's the full list of changes.

Gameplay

  • When a player disconnects or is kicked in classic competitive and wingman modes, they will no longer be replaced by a bot. If the entire other team leaves, one bot will be left on the other team, idling in spawn
  • Fixed bots not navigating properly in Warmup arenas

View models

  •  Reduced size of SWAT sleeves matching all existing models

Miscellaneous

  • Fixed a crash in Windows dedicated server when “version” command is issued
  • Pings no longer move when walked over by characters, and will no longer highlight weapons in competitive matches
  • Adjusted Retakes clip areas in Mirage and Train

Maps

Ancient

  • Further optimizations
  • Fixed some clipping bugs

Cache

  • Fixed a pixel-gap in the Cargo containers in T-Spawn
  • Fixed Cargo containers not having their proper colors
  • Fixed bomb explosions being visible above the A site

Engage

  • Removed several boost spots
  • Added stairs in the garage for better rotation flow
  • Breakable glass ceiling around A-site and Mid. Smokes and flashes can now be used on A-site
  • Removed “office” area on mid
  • Added ladder on A upper CT side
  • Both entrances of the hut are now wider for better player traffic flow between A-site and Mid
  • Lowered A upper and bridge to make the entire bombsite more readable
  • Removed several awkward angles on A-site
  • Removed excessive areas on A-site
  • Removed clutter on A-site
  • Better FPS around the whole map

Guard

  • Widened inner part of connector
  • Reduced size of restaurant corner
  • Adjusted tarp positions on truck to eliminate some angles
  • Lowered half-wall at stairs Adjusted timings by pushing CT spawns back a bit
  • Shifted crates next to tower further towards pit
  • Enhanced visibility for various long-range angles
  • Removed electric box next to bikes
  • Reduced amount of breakable glass at shop
  • Blocked angle from CT boost to pit
  • Increased size of ladder hole
  • Added location names
  • Fixed players being able to see into the tower area when boosted at dumpster
  • Fixed some Z-fighting and intersecting geo
  • Fixed various visible nodraw textures
  • Fixed various bomb stuck spots
  • Fixed player stuck spot on street
  • Clipping adjustments throughout the map
  • Minor visual adjustments and enhancements