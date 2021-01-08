Here are the patch notes for CS:GO’s Jan. 7 update

Valve is tightening up competitive in Counter-Strike’s latest patch and finally removing bots.
When a player leaves or gets kicked from a match in competitive or wingman mode, they'll no now longer be replaced by a bot. Although this will lead to four vs. five situations, it should help to smooth out the pace of the game.
The top fragger often players aggressively when a bot joins the match, sacrificing their lives in order to take control. This can be frustrating for both teams, resulting in an unfair match. A four vs. five isn't ideal, but it's better than a pesky bot.
Valve is also adding a series of changes to maps in CS:GO's Jan. 7 patch, updating and fixing Ancient, Cache, Engage, and guard. Here's the full list of changes.
Gameplay
- When a player disconnects or is kicked in classic competitive and wingman modes, they will no longer be replaced by a bot. If the entire other team leaves, one bot will be left on the other team, idling in spawn
- Fixed bots not navigating properly in Warmup arenas
View models
- Reduced size of SWAT sleeves matching all existing models
Miscellaneous
- Fixed a crash in Windows dedicated server when “version” command is issued
- Pings no longer move when walked over by characters, and will no longer highlight weapons in competitive matches
- Adjusted Retakes clip areas in Mirage and Train
Maps
Ancient
- Further optimizations
- Fixed some clipping bugs
Cache
- Fixed a pixel-gap in the Cargo containers in T-Spawn
- Fixed Cargo containers not having their proper colors
- Fixed bomb explosions being visible above the A site
Engage
- Removed several boost spots
- Added stairs in the garage for better rotation flow
- Breakable glass ceiling around A-site and Mid. Smokes and flashes can now be used on A-site
- Removed “office” area on mid
- Added ladder on A upper CT side
- Both entrances of the hut are now wider for better player traffic flow between A-site and Mid
- Lowered A upper and bridge to make the entire bombsite more readable
- Removed several awkward angles on A-site
- Removed excessive areas on A-site
- Removed clutter on A-site
- Better FPS around the whole map
Guard
- Widened inner part of connector
- Reduced size of restaurant corner
- Adjusted tarp positions on truck to eliminate some angles
- Lowered half-wall at stairs Adjusted timings by pushing CT spawns back a bit
- Shifted crates next to tower further towards pit
- Enhanced visibility for various long-range angles
- Removed electric box next to bikes
- Reduced amount of breakable glass at shop
- Blocked angle from CT boost to pit
- Increased size of ladder hole
- Added location names
- Fixed players being able to see into the tower area when boosted at dumpster
- Fixed some Z-fighting and intersecting geo
- Fixed various visible nodraw textures
- Fixed various bomb stuck spots
- Fixed player stuck spot on street
- Clipping adjustments throughout the map
- Minor visual adjustments and enhancements