CS:GO is still alive, but only its weirdest community servers

Missing CS:GO a bit too much? You can still hop into an obscure version and enjoy its remains, but prepare to be disappointed if you’re looking for anything other than some popular and bizarre community servers.

The shift to CS2 on Sept. 27 didn’t include CS:GO’s community servers, and hence, fans have been missing the presence of custom maps in Valve’s newest FPS game. Thankfully, we can still access a legacy version of the old shooter game, but it’s only restricted to community maps.

Besides the popular surf and zombie servers, as well as the game’s iconic maps, the present-day CS:GO hosts some pretty peculiar player-curated experiences, including those based on Final Fantasy VII, Apex Legends, The Legend of Zelda, Need 4 Speed, and more.

. A glimpse from the Final Fantasy VII Mako Reactor mod. Image via Zombie Escape Wiki

Of all community content, surf maps were the most popular, perfect for light-hearted sessions between competitive matches. The Final Fantasy VII Mako Reactor mod, which was released in the 2010s, was always super popular among zombie enjoyers and is a trending community map in CS:GO currently. Then there’s the Boat Escape mod, where you attempt to flee from a slew of zombies in a boat.

CS2 is yet to start supporting community servers, so players who enjoyed custom experiences and want to continue doing so will have to bank on CS:GO’s limited version for now.

If you’re wondering how to launch and play CS:GO’s community servers today, it’s pretty simple:

Open up your Steam library, right-click on Counter-Strike 2, and then click on Properties. Navigate to the Betas tab, and then choose “csgo_legacy: Legacy Version of CS:GO” from the menu.

After the update is completed, launch the game, and you should be able to choose between opening CS2 and CS:GO.

CS:GO has no official matchmaking anymore, so you won’t be able to enjoy its original competitive five-vs-five experience. You can, however, join the community’s versions of maps like Mirage, Dust 2, Inferno, and more.

While you might also struggle to find or join community servers due to hiccups, CS:GO definitely isn’t deserted, with over 48,000 players online at the time of writing. It seems all of them are happy getting to taste the weirdest side of the ‘OG’ FPS game.

About the author