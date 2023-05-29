CS:GO fan breathes new life into 3 popular skins with beautiful hand-painted replicas

Valve has added some magnificent skins to CS:GO throughout the years, with many of them becoming player favorites. If you ever wanted to own a real-life replica of one of them, one dedicated fan might just fulfill your dreams with these hand-painted creations.

A fan painted three popular CS:GO skins—AWP Redline, AK-47 Redline, and AK-47 Fire Serpent, and their sibling posted them on Reddit on May 28, surprising the community with these beautiful pieces of work.

This fan hand-painted an AWP Redline, AK-47 Redline, and AK-48 Fire Serpent. Image by u/Friendly_Pea_2653 on Reddit

The skins were made with great attention to detail. While both Redline skins are fairly simple, the Fire Serpent is a different story. The lizard is actually very well drawn on the main body of the AK-47, with blue splashes of water also shown on the mag, just like its in-game counterpart

All in all, the creator really impressed players on Reddit. “These are actually so cool! Great work,” one fan said. “Very clean work. He could probably do commission work if it’s easy enough to mail these out,” another added.

As pointed out by the author of the post, the replicas are actually airsoft guns, meaning they might see some action in one form or another. But because they’re so elegantly painted, they’ll more than likely remain behind closed doors.

