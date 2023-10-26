CS2 players weigh in on whether the game’s cheater situation has been stretched too far

As much of it was highly anticipated, CS2’s release last month failed to be the event fans dreamt of. While server woes and bugs caused a massive nuisance, the game also inherited one of the franchise’s biggest flaws: cheating. But is it really as bad as we are being told?

In a Reddit post dated Oct. 24, a user named u/sks502 claimed the community has exaggerated CS2’s cheating problem, although they didn’t deny its existence. “I’d wager that in over 50% of my games I see hackusations being thrown around, from either team, and never once have I agreed with them,” they said.

Claiming to be a Counter-Strike player of 15 years, sks502 said they know what cheating looks like, and to them, the way the game’s cheating problem is being reflected seems a bit too far-fetched. “VAC has always been trash, but it gets really tiring hearing all the hackusations after good plays, even towards myself sometimes and I’m nowhere near a top player,” they said.

It doesn’t take anything for a player to accuse their opponent of cheating their way to victory. In fact, such claims aren’t just limited to CS2. They prevail in every F2P shooter. What players forget is every absurd flick or clutch doesn’t necessarily imply there’s something wrong; it’s possible for legit players to have good reaction time and flicking potential.

Then again, Valve’s anti-cheating policies aren’t exactly promising either. The Valve Anti-Cheat (also known as VAC) tool does unleash bans on a portion of cheaters, but it has never been close to successfully tackling the sheer number of them. Not to forget, players find ways to develop better cheating programs that go unnoticed by the tool.

Under sks502’s post, several players shed light on how their games have been plagued with cheaters ever since CS2’s beta went live. Most of them agreed that an experienced player should be able to differentiate between a legit player and an abuser, and the guess isn’t usually false.

“I very rarely accuse people of cheating, but today I had blatant cheaters in consecutive games. I’ve been playing CS for 20+ years, I’ve got a 2.4k faceit account and I’m only 13k in Premier now, but it’s obvious when someone is just too good,” one player said.

Comment

byu/sks502 from discussion

inGlobalOffensive

Some players just prefer to be safe than sorry. “I may be an asshole, but if I see someone with a 47-hour account dropping 30, I report. I don’t care if they’re a smurf or if they’re hacking. Let Valve sort that out,” a player wrote.

And the lack of a replay system in CS2 doesn’t make it easier either.

Comment

byu/sks502 from discussion

inGlobalOffensive

No one can deny the alarming intensity of CS2’s cheating problem, but it looks like some players prefer to offer the benefit of the doubt—instead of crying out loud.

About the author