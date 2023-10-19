CS2 players gain accidental wallhack on Nuke due to new glitch

CS2 players have found a new game-breaking bug that allows them to see the entire B bombsite of Nuke when they go down vents, just like if they were using wallhacks.

In a clip posted on Twitter today, you can see that the two teams are playing a competitive CS2 game when one of the CTs rotated through vents and got a perfect view of the B bombsite. The player was able to see that the B bombsite was empty, and if there were any players there, their position would have been revealed.

New Wallhack Bug on Counter-Strike 2 Nuke. ⛔️ pic.twitter.com/9EcXBwBtSu — CS2 Anti-Cheat Vaccoin 🪙 (@vaccoin) October 19, 2023

Though CS2 has not been in beta since the end of September, players keep finding nasty glitches like this across different maps. This is different from the bug the community found in March, which allowed anyone to activate wallhacks through console commands, as it can happen spontaneously when players go down the B bombsite vents on Nuke.

The last game-breaking bug reported before this one on Nuke was what players called an “air peek” or “turret peek.” For some reason, it’s possible to float in CS2 right now after doing a boost, and players found a creative way to put it to a real test on Vertigo.

This avalanche of glitches is being found at a time when professional players are attending their first big CS2 tournament at IEM Sydney. The pros argued that CS2 wasn’t ready for competition and ESL acknowledged the possibility of finding bugs throughout the tournament, but luckily, the games haven’t been affected by such glitches.

All that is left now is for Valve to react fast and try patching the game as soon as possible, fulfilling the wishes of the casuals and pros who aren’t exactly in love with the state of CS2 at the moment.

