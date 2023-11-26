CS2 players agree this outrageously accurate weapon is the new meta

Counter-Strike 2’s pistol meta seems to be shifting toward the controversial run-and-gun trend, with players preferring the Glock-18 over the iconic USP-S they usually choose.

In a Reddit post dated Nov. 25, a player explained that they prefer keeping the Glock-18 over picking up the USP-S in pistol rounds because it’s “so good.” “I know I should still probably pick up a USP off the ground in pistol rounds… but usually I just keep the Glock. This thing slaps compared to CS:GO,” they wrote, before asking what the CS2 community thinks.

While the post attracted many different opinions, most of them sided with vector’s thoughts. “Now that holding angles isn’t any good what’s best than a 20 bullet run and gun weapon for first round?” one comment read, highlighting the fact that in CS2, the peeker’s advantage mechanic received a considerable buff.

The Glock-18 is known for being incredibly accurate when a player runs and guns with it and CS2’s update to the headshot hitboxes only increased its efficiency. In fact, it’s perfect for players who prefer being aggressive and picking off enemies in pistol rounds. It’s also one reason why several players find that pistol rounds favor the terrorists’ side.

In CS:GO, USP-S was the meta pistol, with players preferring to hold angles with it and knock enemies off with accurate crosshair placement. The Glock wasn’t unpopular, but it wasn’t as good as in CS2. In CS2, the Glock is a better choice than the USP-S, as it’s simply easier to run and gun and throw a USP user off their aim, thanks to peeker’s advantage.

Again, the Glock might not be a superior choice over potent pistols like the USP and the Desert Eagle in higher ranks, because players are much more proficient with their aim, as some people in the Reddit thread pointed out.

Despite a few varying opinions, I found most comments agreed that the Glock-18 has become one of the most, if not the most, powerful pistols in CS2. So don’t forget to capitalize on the new meta pistol in your games.