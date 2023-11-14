CS2 players agree on the biggest issue with the game, and it’s not low tick rate

It goes without saying that Counter-Strike 2 has a number of striking issues in its current form, though, players agree on the biggest one.

One named Patient_Apartment415 claimed on Nov. 13 on Reddit that the CT economy is currently a monumental problem in CS2. Despite taking other issues into consideration, including broken netcode and disappointing tick rate, they believe the economy is in the biggest need of change.

“I just feel like CT economy is a never-ending struggle,” the player wrote. They added it can be somewhat managed on a professional level, but when it comes to average matchmaking, it often ruins games.

CTs don’t have it easy in CS2. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Patient_Apartment415 pointed to a low $1,400 first loss round bonus, and to how Terrorists get $800 for planting the bomb as main issues early in each game. Losing the pistol round as a CT often means giving the enemy team three straight rounds, which is a massive lead.

On top of that, they also acknowledge how the Galil AR, a weapon accessible for $1,800 for Ts, is way stronger than anything CTs can obtain for the same price. Combined with peeker’s advantage and MR12, it creates an unfair advantage for the Terrorists in CS2.

“I’d personally start with lower plant reward and no 1400 loss bonus in MR12,” the author proposed. While many others in the comments agree with the issue, it’s hard to pinpoint one change that would solve this problem.

But, it goes without saying they do have a point. From our own experience, we believe the game has become T-sided, especially with the lack of heavily CT-sided maps other than Nuke. It has also been echoed by pro players numerous times over the past few months. Therefore, it might get eventually updated by Valve developers in the future.