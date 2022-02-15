Copenhagen Flames become first team to advance to IEM Katowice 2022 main event

Copenhagen Flames have advanced to the main event of IEM Katowice 2022.

The Danes are the first CS:GO team from the play-in stage to go through. In their opening match of the day, CPH Flames faced Fnatic. But the European squad weren’t that troublesome for them. The Danish side won 16-7 on Overpass and proceeded to the upper quarterfinals, where they met Ninjas in Pyjamas.

Many pundits likely considered NiP the favorite to come out on top and secure the slot in IEM Katowice 2022’s main event. But the squad arrived in Poland without device, who’s been taking a break due to health reasons. And his absence showed today since Copenhagen Flames didn’t have many issues beating the Ninjas.

On CPH Flames’ map pick, Nuke, they triumphed with a 16-3 scoreline after an impressive 12-3 T side. Later on, both squads loaded onto Mirage, where the Danes started on the CT side. There, they produced another impressive half with a 13-2 score. NiP tried their best to make a comeback, but they only claimed 10 rounds before the CPH Flames secured the map and a 2-0 win in the series.

Thus, Copenhagen Flames become the ninth team to ensure a place in the main part of the tournament in Poland. They join squads like Natus Vincere, Gambit Esports, G2 Esports, and Team Liquid.

Ninjas in Pyjamas, on the other hand, will have one more chance of qualifying. They’ll face Movistar Riders or MIBR tomorrow at 12:30pm CT. You can catch all the action on ESL’s CS:GO stream channels on Twitch.

