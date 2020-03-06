Complexity to replace MAD Lions in ESL Rio Major closed qualifier

Complexity have been given a spot in the CS:GO ESL Rio Major closed qualifier after MAD Lions failed to submit a suitable five-man roster.

MAD Lions withdrew from the tournament because they couldn’t field a replacement for their in-game leader in time. On March 5, the Danish team dropped former in-game leader and captain Nicolai “HUNDEN” Petersen, citing internal issues, according to HLTV.

.@MADLions_CSEN have withdrawn from the #ESLOne Rio European closed qualifier due to being unable to field a suitable roster. @Complexity will take their place in the bracket and compete for a spot at the European Minor. — ESL Counter-Strike (@ESLCS) March 6, 2020

Complexity earned the chance to compete at the Major because they ranked the highest on ESL’s rankings and were one of the best teams in the last qualifier in terms of placement.

It was reported yesterday that Danish in-game leader Asger “AcilioN” Larsen would be HUNDEN’s his replacement, according to DBLTAP. But since this move hasn’t materialized in time, MAD Lions were removed from the qualifier.

Complexity are an up-and-coming European squad that recently took down the best team in the world at BLAST Premier in February. Complexity beat Astralis without losing a map and went on to defeat Vitality later in the tournament.

Complexity will face Sprout in the first round of the ESL Rio Major closed qualifier, which is set to begin tomorrow. The 16-team tournament features a double-elimination format with eight teams qualifying for the European Minor in April. Then, two teams will earn qualification for the ESL Rio Major main qualifier in May.