Cloud9 reportedly targeting ATK's CS:GO roster

Cloud9 is down to only one player on its active CS:GO lineup, but that could change soon. The North American organization has considered acquiring ATK’s roster, according to a report by Jarek “DeKay” Lewis.

Óscar “mixwell” Cañellas is the only player remaining on C9 after three of its players—Timothy “autimatic” Ta, Damian “daps” Steele, and Kenneth “koosta” Suen—signed with Gen.G last week. It’s unknown whether Tyson “TenZ” Ngo, who was benched in October, is still under contract with C9.

The potential transfer has been discussed internally for weeks but gained more traction recently, according to DeKay. ATK is a South African organization founded in April that initially fielded a majority of South African pros who were playing in North America.

The current roster consists of two South African players, Aran “Sonic” Groesbeek and Johnny “JT” Theodosiou, and three Americans, Ian “motm” Hardy, Joshua “oSee” Ohm, and Ricky “floppy” Kemery. The core of this team has been together since September.

ATK caught everybody’s attention recently at the ESL Pro League season 10 finals. They eliminated North and G2 and gave mousesports a tough match in the opening round.

“In terms of CS:GO right now, where that puts us in an opportunity to rebuild our team from new, so I’m really excited about,” C9’s head coach, James “JamezIRL” Macaulay, said after Gen.G’s announced the acquisition of autimatic and crew.

It’s unclear if mixwell will remain with C9 in 2020 or if the North American organization will decide to sign ATK’s full roster.