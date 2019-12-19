Cloud9 benches mixwell ahead of 2020 CS:GO season

Oscar “mixwell” Cañellas will no longer play for Cloud9 heading into the 2020 CS:GO season, the player announced today.

The 24-year-old Spaniard was the only active player on Cloud9’s CS:GO roster after the org sold Timothy “autimatic” Ta, Damian “daps” Steele, and Kenneth “koosta” Suen to Gen.G in December. Cloud9 is reportedly targeting the ATK’s lineup.

“I will no longer represent Cloud9 in the starting five,” mixwell said on Twitter. “They allowed me to seek other options, I am looking to redirect my career and be able to enjoy playing CS again as soon as possible.”

This was mixwell’s second stint within a North American organization. The Spaniard, however, didn’t find the same success that he found on OpTic Gaming from 2016 to 2018. Mixwell signed with Cloud9 in July, but the team failed to take off. At the moment, it’s unclear whether mixwell will remain in North America or will go back to Europe.

With mixwell out of the team, it’s possible that Cloud9 is in advanced talks to sign Aran “Sonic” Groesbeek, Johnny “JT” Theodosiou, Ian “motm” Hardy, Joshua “oSee” Ohm, and Ricky “floppy” Kemery, who have been playing together in ATK since September.

This leaves Cloud9 with only two assets at the moment, the benched player Tyson “TenZ” Ngo, and the coach James “JamezIRL” Macaulay. But by the look of things, both of them will be either placed on the transfer list or released from their contracts.