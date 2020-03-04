CaptainMo and DD will reportedly retire after ESL One Rio Major

Chinese CS:GO players Ke “captainMo” and Liu “DD” Wu, mostly known for their long stint with TYLOO, will retire after their ESL One Rio Major tournament run with OneThree ends, according to a report by Jarek “DeKay” Lewis.

With their upcoming retirements, OneThree, which once had Mikhail “Dosia” Stoliarov and Rustem “mou” Telepov, two Major winners who left the team in January after the coronavirus outbreak in China, would disband while captainMo and DD are expected to pursue a new career as full-time streamers.

OneThree will play their first game at the Asia Minor Greater China closed qualifier this Friday, March 6 against EHOME. There are six other teams, including TYLOO and ViCi, the two biggest CS:GO teams in China. The two best teams at the qualifier will advance to the Asia Minor, which will start at the end of April along with the other Minors.

CaptainMo has played for TYLOO since the Counter-Strike 1.6 days, having spent seven years with the organization between 2011 and 2019. DD, on the other hand, joined TYLOO once the organization transitioned into CS:GO in 2013. He left the team in 2014 but returned in 2015. They left TYLOO at the same time in January 2019 and have been playing together on OneThree since last year.

During their time with TYLOO, they helped the Chinese team qualify for three CS:GO Majors and reached the New Legends stage at the FACEIT London Major in September 2018.