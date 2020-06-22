C0ntact signs Snappi

Marco “Snappi” Pfeiffer is officially c0ntact’s new CS:GO in-game leader, the organization announced today.

The 30-year-old has replaced Nestor “LETN1” Tanić for the cs_summit six Europe qualifier. It’s unknown if LETN1 will permanently stay on the bench, however. Snappi stood-in for Astralis earlier this month at the BLAST Premier Spring Showdown Europe and DreamHack Masters Spring Europe after Xyp9x left Astralis to go on medical leave.

Snappi, however, is mostly known for his period with OpTic Gaming and Heroic. He was benched by Heroic in April after the deal with FunPlus Phoenix fell through and was set to join TIGER, but the Asian organization canceled the roster change after its Mongolian lineup won the first Regional Major Ranking (RMR) tournament, ESL One: Road to Rio Asia in May.

Please join us in wishing a warm welcome to Marco '@SnappiCSGO' Pfeiffer as the new leader of the c0ntact team!



C0ntact will be Snappi’s first experience with an international team since he’s only played on full-Danish lineups before. The team has been struggling since they lost nexa and huNter- to G2 in September 2019, when they were still playing for CR4ZY.

C0ntact are one of Flashpoint’s partnered teams but failed to make the playoffs in season one in April. They went from being a top-20 CS:GO team in the world to 42nd in HLTV’s rankings in a six-month span.

Snappi is c0ntact’s second addition this year. The organization added former in-game leader Daniel “djL” Narancic as a secondary coach in May. They’re one of the 16 CS:GO teams attending the qualifier for cs_summit six Europe, which will grant five slots into the second RMR tournament for the ESL One Rio Major in November.