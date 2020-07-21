Brazilian CS:GO team BOOM adds 13-year-old prospect Snowzin for GC Masters V

Snowzin may start his professional career in one of the most important South American tournaments.

João “Snowzin” Vinicius, a 13-year-old Brazilian CS:GO player, has been signed by BOOM as a backup for GC Masters V, one of the most important Brazilian tournaments in 2020, the organization announced today.

The online tournament will run from July 30 to Aug. 2 and will feature the best South American teams, such as Isurus, paiN, and BOOM. Snowzin emerged as one of the best Brazilian prospects this year after he started streaming PUGs and caught the attention of some of BOOM’s players, such as João “felps” Vasconcellos and Ricardo “boltz” Prass, a duo with vast international experience.

“I feel very happy to join BOOM Esports even if it is for one tournament,” Snowzin said in a statement. “It really is a dream come true and I believe this is a result of my dedication. I’m ready to show my skills for the team.”

It’s unclear whether Snowzin will play in any of the matches at GC Masters V. And even if he does well, it’s unlikely that he signs a professional contract anytime soon since he’s still underage. The 13-year-old has averaged a 0.97 K/D and 87.67 average damage per round in Gamers Club’s PUGs that he’s played this month.

BOOM lead the Regional Major Ranking (RMR) in South America after they won ESL One: Road to Rio SA in April. They’re one of the teams confirmed for ESL Pro League season 12, which will kick off in September. The team has been staying in Brazil since the coronavirus pandemic started in March.